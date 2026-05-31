Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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31.05.2026 12:30:00
45.7% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio Is Parked in 3 Stocks That Could Pay the Conglomerate $1.6 Billion in Dividends This Year
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) was a struggling textile manufacturer when Warren Buffett acquired a controlling stake in 1965. He converted it into a holding company for his various investments, and by the time he stepped down as chief executive officer at the end of 2025, it had grown into a $1 trillion conglomerate with numerous subsidiaries and a $330 billion portfolio of stocks and securities. Buffett targeted companies with steady growth, reliable profits, and strong management teams. But he was particularly fond of companies with shareholder-friendly initiatives, such as stock buyback and dividend payments, because they helped compound Berkshire's returns much faster. The conglomerate's new CEO, Greg Abel, previously worked alongside Buffett for more than two decades, so he is likely to use a very similar investment strategy.Three long-standing positions in Berkshire's stock portfolio, which account for almost half of its value, are on track to pay the conglomerate a combined $1.6 billion in dividends this year alone. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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