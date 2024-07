45% of Warren Buffett's $398 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

Warren Buffett led the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) holding company since 1965. He likes to invest in companies with steady growth, reliable profitability, strong management teams, and shareholder-friendly initiatives like dividend payments and stock buyback programs.That strategy is working: Berkshire delivered a 4,384,748% return between 1965 and 2023. That translates to a compound annual gain of 19.8%, which is nearly double the 10.2% annual return of the benchmark S&P 500 index over the same period. In dollar terms, an investment of $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway stock in 1965 would have grown to over $43 million, whereas the same investment in the S&P 500, with dividends reinvested, would be worth just $312,333.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool