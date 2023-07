46.44% of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio Is Invested in This 1 Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Fool.com contributor Parkev Tatevosian highlights Warren Buffett's decision to allocate nearly half of his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of July 10, 2023. The video was published on July 12, 2023.Continue reading