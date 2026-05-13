Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
13.05.2026 17:00:00
460 Billion Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Hand Over Fist
Just a few years ago, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) was a quiet punchline in Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) portfolio: A cash-burning experiment that most investors overlooked while Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure dominated cloud computing budgets.Then artificial intelligence (AI) changed the narrative entirely. What was once an also-ran became one of Alphabet's fastest-growing, most profitable divisions. At the end of the first quarter, GCP boasted a backlog of more than $460 billion.This is more than just a headline number. It is validation that large enterprises and leading AI developers are voting with their wallets -- signaling a shift in cloud market dynamics that makes Alphabet stock a standout long-term opportunity even after its recent run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 835,00
|-0,66%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|343,75
|0,03%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|341,15
|0,16%