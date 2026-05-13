Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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13.05.2026 17:00:00

460 Billion Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Hand Over Fist

Just a few years ago, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) was a quiet punchline in Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) portfolio: A cash-burning experiment that most investors overlooked while Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure dominated cloud computing budgets.Then artificial intelligence (AI) changed the narrative entirely. What was once an also-ran became one of Alphabet's fastest-growing, most profitable divisions. At the end of the first quarter, GCP boasted a backlog of more than $460 billion.This is more than just a headline number. It is validation that large enterprises and leading AI developers are voting with their wallets -- signaling a shift in cloud market dynamics that makes Alphabet stock a standout long-term opportunity even after its recent run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 9 835,00 -0,66% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 343,75 0,03% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 341,15 0,16% Alphabet C (ex Google)

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