468 SPAC II SE listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchanges’ Regulated Market since today

As of today, 468 SPAC II SE (ISIN: LU2380748603) has been listed on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company is a SPAC – a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. According to the issuer, its objective is to invest in a European company in the fields of consumer technology, software, and artificial intelligence within a specified period of time.The shares had an initial listing price of €9.99. The issue price was €10.00. The listing was accompanied by Berenberg, which also acts as designated sponsor on Xetra. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.A SPAC listing is an alternative to the classic IPO (Initial Public Offering). It is a shell company without its own operating business. The aim is to raise capital through a listing and use the proceeds to take over a non-listed company within a limited period and indirectly take it public. After completion of the transaction, the acquired company has been indirectly listed via SPAC. For more information on a SPAC listing and eligibility requirements, click here.