JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Seven Event,the world-class auto show series by The Association of Indonesia Automotive Industry (GAIKINDO) -- GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show 2018 (GIIAS 2018) will be held from August 2-12, 2018. Carrying "Beyond Mobility" as theme, GIIAS 2018 presents the latest range of vehicle products and the latest technology from the automotive industry. GIIAS 2018 is expected to represent GAIKINDO's spirit, raising the Indonesian automotive industry towards the future.

The event was officially opened by the President of the Republic of Indonesia,Joko Widodo, Tuesday, August 2, 2018 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD City, Tangerang. Accompanied by Indonesian Minister of Industry Airlangga Hartarto, Joko Widodo took a closer look at the launch of new vehicles and concept vehicles, including aworld-premiere passenger car and a concept vehicle that were unveiled at GIIAS 2018.

Chairman of GAIKINDO Yohannes Nangoi said that GIIAS is a benchmark of the role and growth of the Indonesian automotive industry which is expected to contribute to the Indonesian economic wheel movement. Commitments from the Indonesia automotive industry is reflected in the latest technologies and products presented at GIIAS 2018.

Beyond Mobility at GIIAS 2018

This year, GIIAS is supported by 25 car brands that are also members of GAIKINDO, including 19 passenger vehicle brands -- Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Daihatsu, Datsun, DFSK, Honda, Hyundai, Isuzu, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan, Suzuki, Toyota, VW, and Wuling; as well as six commercial vehicle brands -- FAW, Hino, Isuzu, Mitsubishi FUSO, Tata Motors, and UD Truck. More than 250 brands of automotive industry players in Indonesia are participating in GIIAS 2018.

GIIAS 2018 hosts the launch of 47 new vehicles and concept vehicles, including world premieres. From Audi A8L, BMW i8 Roadster, Honda All New Brio, Lexus UX, Mini Cabrio, Nissan Terra, Isuzu NMR 81 Common Real Engine, introduction rom Wuling and DFSK, to concept vehicles BMW X7 I Performance, Daihatsu DN Pro Cargo, Honda Neu V, Lexus LS+, Mitsubishi Motors E-Evolution, Hino Ponco EV Bus, more has decided that GIIAS 2018 is the right auto show to launch their latest vehicle, and influence theIndonesia market.

GIIAS is the only Indonesian automotive exhibition which has full support from the international automotive organization -- Organization Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA). It is part of the international-class automotive exhibition series which is getting more international attention. Ideas and inspiration presented at GAIKINDO's automotive exhibition will not only become a national benchmark but will also become a world barometer and inspiration for international community, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Through media coverage in more than 10 countries across Asia, it confirms GIIAS as the prime automotive event not only for Indonesia, but also for the rest in the region.

