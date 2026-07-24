Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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24.07.2026 03:12:00

47 Analysts Cover Apple. Their Average Price Target Is Now Below the Stock Price, One Week Before Earnings.

Something odd has happened to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Wall Street. The 47 analysts covering the stock still rate it a buy, on average. But their average 12-month price target is now about $319 -- slightly below the roughly $320 the stock trades for as of this writing. In other words, the analysts who recommend buying Apple are, collectively, forecasting that it goes nowhere for a year.That's an unusual setup for one of the world's most valuable tech companies, and the timing sharpens it. Apple reports fiscal third-quarter results on July 30, one week from today.So is Wall Street quietly saying the stock is fully valued? Or have the targets simply not caught up with a stock that has moved faster than the models tracking it? A little of both, I'd argue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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