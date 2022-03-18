47 Pharmacists awarded the highest credential in the field of Medication Therapy Management

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Board of Medication Therapy Management (NBMTM) today announced the names of the 47 pharmacists who passed the Board Certification in Medication Therapy Management (BCMTMS™) exams during the January/February window. By passing these exams, they earn the BCMTMS™ credential. These pharmacists join a list of over 600 active board-certified medication therapy management pharmacists. The BCMTMS™ examination attests to specialized knowledge, skill, and abilities based upon predetermined standards in medication therapy management. The National Board of Medication Therapy Management (NBMTM) seeks to elevate the status, voice, and role of accomplished pharmacists in strengthening the pharmacy profession.

"On behalf of NBMTM, I want to congratulate all 47 dedicated pharmacists for receiving the BCMTMS™credential," said NBMTM's Chair Bhavana Mutha Rph, BCMAS, BCMTMS, PDTM. "The BCMTMS Exam requires months of studying, which is quite challenging for working pharmacists, especially those burdened with extra-work due to the current pandemic. Medication therapy management pharmacists face complex patient care scenarios in the real world and often deal with patients facing financial and cultural barriers. Having the BCMTMS™ demonstrates the skillsets needed for medication therapy management practice."

Following is the complete list of those who earned the BCMTMS™ credentials during the January/February 2022 window:

Hala Abuissa

Emelia Agahzadeh

Mark David Alfonso

Abdulaziz Ghanem Al-Qahtani

Rebecca Antonelli

Muhammad Arsalan

Heather Biancuzzo

Sarah Bluestein

Brian Bogdanowicz

Emily Givens Byrd

Lindsay Daughtry

Ashley Erin Dunwoody

Kamila Dymala

Leila Fawaz

Cierra Goodwin

Amanda Hayes

Ruth Kahura

Richard Kalck

Jennifer Konsul

Haritha Koripally

Kavita Krishna Gopal

Michelle Luther

Chinwe Ukachi Madu

Sarah Marting

Michael McKinley

Kimberly Mire

Liseli Mulala

Sima Nikpour

John Orfanidis

Riddhi Parikh

Amit Dasharath Patel

Lori Peck

Tho Phan

Mariam Philip

Denise Reidy

Stacy E. Rosenberger

Eric Richard Sands

Vicky Sin

Stephanie Soto Parra

Weston Stewart

Nethania Thelemaque

Quan Minh Nhat Tran

Mallory Keck Tucker

Nkolika Uzoukwu

Spencer A. Wallace

Mason Whitt

Inam Zubairie

