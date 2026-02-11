BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
11.02.2026 10:06:00
48% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is Invested in 3 AI Stocks, One of Which Is Expected to See Its Addressable Market 10X by 2033
No investment trend has been hotter on Wall Street over the last three years than artificial intelligence (AI). Giving software and systems the capacity to make accurate, split-second decisions without human intervention represents a technological leap forward that can benefit most industries around the globe.This is a multitrillion-dollar opportunity that isn't lost on Wall Street's most successful investors. Based on quarterly Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, several well-known billionaire money managers have piled into an assortment of promising AI stocks, including Pershing Square Capital Management's boss, Bill Ackman.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
