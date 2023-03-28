|
28.03.2023 06:00:42
48th Annual General Meeting of BELIMO Holding AG Approves All Motions
Belimo Holding AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Press Release of the Belimo Group
Press Release of the Belimo Group
The 48th Annual General Meeting of BELIMO Holding AG was held on March 27, 2023. 475 shareholders accepted the invitation of the Belimo Group and gathered at the ENTRA event location in Rapperswil (Switzerland). There they were welcomed by Patrick Burkhalter, Chairman of the Board of Directors, who led them through the meeting. Lars van der Haegen, CEO, and Dr. Markus Schürch, CFO, informed for their part about the results and activities of the financial year 2022.
The shareholders approved all motions by the Board of Directors. They agreed to an unchanged dividend of CHF 8.50 per share. The dividend will be paid out on March 31, 2023.
The 2022 Remuneration Report was approved by a non-binding consultative vote. The shareholders discharged the members of the Board of Directors for the year 2022. The fixed remuneration of the Board of Directors and the fixed and variable remuneration of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2023 were also approved.
All incumbent members of the Board of Directors were re-elected for a further term of office of one year. The shareholders also agreed to the election of Ines Pöschel as a new member of the Board of Directors. Patrick Burkhalter was confirmed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and
Proxy Voting Services GmbH (Managing Director: Dr. René Schwarzenbach), Grossmünsterplatz 1, 8001 Zurich, was confirmed as the independent voting right representative and Ernst & Young AG was newly elected for a term of office of one year as the external auditor.
The Belimo Group is the global market leader in the development, production, and sales of field devices for the energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems. The focus of our core business is on damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters. In 2022, the Company reported sales of CHF 847 million and over 2200 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available at www.belimo.com. The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
Belimo Holding AG
|Brunnenbachstrasse 1
|8340 Hinwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 43 843 63 80
|Fax:
|+41 43 843 62 41
|E-mail:
|ir@belimo.ch
|Internet:
|www.belimo.com
|ISIN:
|CH1101098163
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1593727
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1593727 28.03.2023 CET/CEST
