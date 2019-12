49 North Resources Inc. Makes Annual Payment of Debenture Interest

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol FNR

SASKATOON, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - 49 North Resources Inc. ("49 North" or the "Company") (TSXV: FNR) announced today that it has paid, in cash, due interest in the amount of approximately $2.50 per $100 principal amount of its outstanding 2.5% Series 2 convertible, secured debentures issued December 18, 2015 (the "Debentures") and its 2.5% convertible subordinated secured debentures. Payment was made to debenture holders of record as of December 1, 2019 and related to interest accrued from December 19, 2018 to December 18, 2019. The total annual interest payment is $67,624.11.

49 North is a Saskatchewan focused resource investment company. Our diversified portfolio of assets includes investments in shares and other securities of junior and intermediate mineral and oil and gas exploration companies.

