49th Season Opener for Nationally-Acclaimed Haunted Attractions in Kansas City Set to Thrill

Doors open September 22 for the best in fear-entertainment Beast, Edge of Hell, and Macabre Cinema Haunted Attractions

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horror fans will delight with the return of the finest in fright from America's highly acclaimed haunted attractions Beast, Edge of Hell, and Macabre Cinema on Friday, September 22. It's a tradition established 49 years ago in Kansas City when Edge of Hell opened for the first time. The Halloween-season tradition of going to the Historic West Bottoms haunted attractions continues with the trio of haunts innovation, amazing thrills, and dedication to provide screams and laughter.

"It's officially our 49th haunt season. We encourage thrill-seekers to save with the triple pass."– Queen of Haunts

Kansas City can boast about being the haunt capital of the U.S., holding the longest operating commercial haunted attraction in the nation and its district with three haunt powerhouses within blocks of each other for an exciting, fear-based entertainment evening. "It's officially our 49th haunt season. We encourage thrill-seekers to save with the triple pass and use the ticket on multiple nights if one night isn't enough time to see all three," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, aka Queen of Haunts, a legend in the industry.

Thrill-seekers eager to get a jump on the season can count on these megahaunts where fright fans find unparalleled scares, immersive storytelling, and heart-pounding excitement. The season will run through November 11, promising weeks of frightful entertainment.

What to Expect on Opening Night:

As the clock strikes 7:30 PM on September 22, 2023, the gates of terror will creak open, welcoming the brave souls who dare to step into the realms of the unknown. Opening night promises an electrifying experience filled with special surprises, live entertainment, and, of course, the haunted attractions. Haunt goers can purchase tickets online or at the attractions.

Beast Haunted Attraction

1401 W. 13th, Kansas City, Missouri 64102

Beast Haunted Attraction, known for its pioneered open format where visitors get lost and confront the beasts of man, will take you on a journey through medieval torturous times to a ghostly swamp town and the creatures lurking within in the present day. With state-of-the-art special effects and a relentless team of actors that take joy in scaring, haunt-goers can prepare to face scares from this LEGENDARY haunt. America Haunts, the national association for premier mega-attractions, named Beast among five legendary haunts nationwide.

Edge of Hell Haunted Attraction

1300 W. 12th St., KCMO 64101

Edge of Hell Haunted Attraction, the oldest and record-breaking haunted house, transports thrill seekers from heaven to hell as they face phobias and the devil himself. Parade Magazine named Edge of Hell the best haunted attraction in Missouri. Kansas City draws horror fans from all over the nation, with St. Louis and Chicago-area residents coming in droves. Chart-topping rapper A$AP Rocky featured Edge of Hell in its RIOT video and the overlooking 12th Street Bridge. The footage shows stunts off the stairs and the 5-story spiral slide from heaven to hell.

Macabre Cinema Haunted Attraction

1222 W. 12th, KCMO 64101

Macabre Cinema Haunted Attraction (opens at 9 PMSeptember 22, thereafter it will open at 8 PM) is a horror fan favorite with its unique twist that turns horror villains on the visiting victims. This immersive haunt puts thrill-seekers in classic horror films to encounter iconic characters on actual horror film sets where haunted dreams are brought to life in stunning detail.

The opening night on September 22, 2023, begins an unforgettable journey into fear. The season will run through November 11, open Thursday through Saturday, and other key dates for Halloween fans to face their fears and create lasting memories.

About Full Moon Productions – creators of the Beast, Edge of Hell, and Macabre Cinema Haunted Attractions:

Full Moon Productions owns and operates world-class haunted house attractions since 1975 and has prioritized helping children and pet charities in the community, including the anti-bullying program "Don't Be A Monster." The Edge of Hell, Beast, and Macabre Cinema Haunted Houses are located in the West Bottoms Historic District off the 12th Street Bridge near Downtown Kansas City.

