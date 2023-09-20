4A'S FOUNDATION TO CELEBRATE 50 YEARS OF MAIP WITH INAUGURAL FUNDRAISING GALA

Notable Honorees, Industry Titans and a Half-Century of Impact to be Spotlighted at the Golden Anniversary Event

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4A's Foundation, the 4A's ( American Association of Advertising Agencies) non-profit focused on advocating for and connecting diverse talent to the marketing industry, is proud to announce its first-ever fundraising gala to commemorate the 50-year journey of their flagship Multicultural Advertising Intern Program (MAIP). MAIP is the largest and longest running national diversity talent pipeline in the industry, having impacted the lives of over 4,300 professionals to date.

The fundraising gala will take place on October 23, 2023 at Gotham Hall in New York City and will be hosted by award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien and include special performances and tributes. The event will celebrate the MAIP Alumni Diamonds of the Decades (one honoree from each of the past five decades, nominated and voted on by the MAIP Alumni community); and honor luminaries whose career contributions and impact embody the mission of MAIP.

Honorees:

Sephora (represented by Chief Purpose Officer Deborah Yeh , along with Abigail Jacobs , Candace Payne , Anna Banks and Megan Black ) will receive the Creator with Purpose Award

, along with , , and ) will receive the Creator with Purpose Award Karen Pavlin , Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer at ServiceNow will receive the Elevating Inclusion Award

, Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer at ServiceNow will receive the Elevating Inclusion Award Felicia Mayo , Chief People Officer, Block, Inc. will receive the Fueling Equitable Futures Award

, Chief People Officer, Block, Inc. will receive the Fueling Equitable Futures Award Black Madison Avenue, a documentary by a collective of seven industry creatives [ Patrick Bennett (Momentum Worldwide), Perry Fair (McCann), Walter Geer III (VMLY&R), Andre Gray (Annex88), Kaleeta McDade (VMLY&R), Shannon Washington (R/GA US), Sherman Winfield (VMLY&R)] will receive the Industry Agitator Award

Event Chairs:

Clinton S. Browning , Partner, Board Practice and Head of Dreamscape, Daversa Partners

, Partner, Board Practice and Head of Dreamscape, Daversa Partners Danisha Lomax , EVP, Head of Client Inclusivity & Impact, Digitas

, EVP, Head of Client Inclusivity & Impact, Digitas Mica Mayo , Digital Transformation Catalyst & Luminary, Accenture

, Digital Transformation Catalyst & Luminary, Accenture Ashley McGowan , Global Lead, Business Equity, Meta

, Global Lead, Business Equity, Meta Christena J. Pyle , Chief Equity Officer, dentsu Americas

Auction Chairs:

Jameson Fleming , Managing Editor of Marketing and Agencies, Adweek

, Managing Editor of Marketing and Agencies, Adweek Chris Loll , Chief Operating Officer of Media and Sponsorship, Live Nation

, Chief Operating Officer of Media and Sponsorship, Live Nation Ashlee Glenn , EVP, Brand & Marketing, EBONY

"For 50 years MAIP has been striving to make the advertising industry more equitable. The work the 4A's Foundation does in the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging space is of critical importance not only to advertising and marketing but to all related industries," said Tangie Murray, Senior Vice President of the 4A's Foundation. "This Golden Gala is the next step in our journey as we invite all who benefit from the impact of MAIP to celebrate together as one big community. The funds raised will help us continue our mission for the next 50 years, and we hope everyone will join us. It's an investment in our collective future."

The celebratory fundraiser will feature music by QUESTLOVE, and performances by: actor, writer and Tony Award Winner Lemon Andersen; vocalist Nia Drummond; and pianist, composer and producer Chloe Flower.

MAIP's Golden Gala is generously supported by Platinum Sponsors Google and Sephora. Adweek and EBONY are the event's Media Partners.

The gala follows the Face of Talent and Society of Excellence events that the 4A's Foundation held in August, as part of their continued celebration and promotion of diverse talent in the industry.

To learn more about the gala and to purchase tables or tickets, please visit the 4A's Foundation Website .

About the 4A's Foundation:

Since 1997, the 4A's Foundation has helped discover, develop, and deliver the best-in-class diverse talent to the marketing industry through pipeline programs, scholarships, grants, and training for a more equitable industry future. Through MAIP, VANGUARD, Dear Black Talent and our education programs with Manhattan Early College for Advertising (MECA) and the School for Innovation in Advertising and Marketing (iAM), the Foundation has impacted the lives of over 4,500 professionals by providing the platform to launch and sustain their careers while offering a place for community.

About the 4A's:

The 4A's was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industries overall. We empower and equip our members to confidently navigate the ever-changing ecosystem of the agency world. We ensure they remain relevant, are positioned to compete, and have the resources to thrive and grow. With a focus on advocacy, talent and creating impact, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4A's includes the 4A's Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4A's Foundation, which advocates for and connects multicultural talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more equitable future for the industry.

