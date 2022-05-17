|
4D Pharma Presents Data Supporting Potential Of MRx-4DP0004 As Oral Treatment For Asthma
(RTTNews) - 4D pharma plc (LBPS) presented data from part A of the phase I/II trial of MRx-4DP0004 for the treatment of asthma. At end of treatment 83.3% of subjects receiving MRx-4DP0004 had improved Asthma Control Questionnaire scores compared to 56.3% of those receiving placebo, the company noted. A greater proportion of the MRx-4DP0004 arm experienced a reduction in total weekly use of short-acting beta agonists rescue medication at all time points. MRx-4DP0004 was well-tolerated with no treatment-related severe adverse events.
Alex Stevenson, Chief Scientific Officer of 4D pharma, said: "The effects of MRx-4DP0004 improving ACQ scores and reducing patients' reliance on SABA rescue medication are very encouraging. Moving forward into the Part B phase of this trial, 4D pharma aims to evaluate MRx-4DP0004 in asthma patients with more symptomatic disease, expected to provide a greater opportunity to demonstrate improvements."
