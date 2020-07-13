|
13.07.2020 04:41:00
4e Brands North America Issues Nationwide Voluntary Recall of Hand Sanitizer Due to Potential Presence of Undeclared Methanol (Wood Alcohol)
SAN ANTONIO, July 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio, Texas, 4e Brands North America is voluntarily recalling ten (10) bottle sizes of Hand Sanitizers to the consumer level. The products are being recalled due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol).
Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, 4e Brands North America has not received reports of adverse events related to this recall.
Recalled Products
These products are used as hand sanitizers and marketed to help decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available. The affected Hand Sanitizers are packaged in clear plastic bottles. The recalled products are as follows (a full listing of lot numbers in numerical order is included below the chart):
Product(s)
NDC(s)
SIZE
UPC
LOT
BLUMEN
60599-015-00
33.8 fl oz / 1L
814266023747
2213, 2219, 2220, 2221, 2223, 2225, 2252,
BLUMEN
60599-012-04
7.5 fl oz/ 221 ml
814266023624
2369, 2440, 2368, 2499, 2439, 2576, 2680,
60599-012-08
33.8 fl oz / 1L
814266023693
2833, 2748, 2844, 2838, 2775, 2750, 2837,
BLUMEN Clear
60599-017-00
18 fl oz / 532 ml
814266023914
2910, 2753
60599-018-01
2 fl oz / 60 ml
814266023716
2234, 2571, 2383
BLUMEN Clear
60599-018-02
7.5 fl oz / 221 ml
814266023624
2743, 2507, 2459, 2543, 2797, 2799, 2461,
60599-018-04
17 fl oz / 503 ml
814266023096
2263, 2362, 2367, 2780, 2269, 2264, 2741,
60599-018-06
1.05 GAL / 4L
814266023686
2887, 2888, 2672, 2746, 2510, 2886, 2884,
60599-018-07
3.4 fl oz 100 ml
814266023594
2360, 2370, 2531, 2567, 2141, 2967, 2843,
BLUMEN Aloe
60599-028-00
3.4 fl oz / 100 ml
814266023587
2369, 2440, 2368
LOT NUMBERS
2128
2226
2267
2400
2510
2678
2787
2885
2129
2227
2268
2401
2512
2679
2788
2886
2130
2228
2269
2438
2513
2680
2797
2887
2131
2229
2293
2439
2514
2681
2799
2888
2132
2230
2294
2440
2515
2682
2801
2889
2133
2234
2295
2441
2518
2683
2804
2890
2134
2243
2296
2457
2531
2684
2805
2891
2135
2244
2297
2458
2542
2740
2830
2892
2136
2245
2351
2459
2543
2741
2832
2894
2140
2246
2352
2460
2544
2743
2833
2895
2141
2247
2360
2461
2546
2744
2834
2896
2187
2249
2361
2462
2567
2746
2835
2897
2188
2250
2362
2463
2571
2747
2836
2898
2202
2251
2363
2464
2573
2748
2837
2899
2212
2252
2364
2465
2574
2749
2838
2905
2213
2253
2365
2466
2575
2750
2839
2906
2215
2254
2366
2467
2576
2752
2843
2907
2216
2255
2367
2497
2600
2753
2844
2908
2217
2256
2368
2499
2601
2773
2845
2909
2218
2257
2369
2500
2602
2774
2846
2910
2219
2259
2370
2501
2669
2775
2847
2911
2220
2261
2371
2504
2670
2776
2876
2969
2221
2262
2372
2505
2671
2777
2877
2998
2222
2263
2374
2506
2672
2780
2878
3007
2223
2264
2382
2507
2673
2781
2879
2224
2265
2383
2508
2675
2784
2880
2225
2266
2399
2509
2676
2785
2884
The Hand Sanitizer is in a clear bottle with a blue cap. The product label contains only blue, white, silver, and red coloring. The lot number is four digits and printed on the bottle.
The product was distributed nationwide in the United States through retailers and distributors.
4e Brands North America is notifying its distributors and retailers by recall letter and consumers via this press release. 4e Brands North America is arranging for the return and refund of all recalled products.
Consumers/distributors/retailers that have the product subject to this recall should stop using/distributing/selling Hand Sanitizer and return it to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact 4e Brands North America LLC during business hours: Monday - Friday 08:00 am - 5:00 pm EST at:
- Toll Free: 888-843-0254
- FAX: 888-214-7430
- Email:4EBrands8797@stericycle.com
- Event 8797
Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.
Adverse reactions from use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
- Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm
- Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call
- 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA- 0178
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Contact:
4e Brands North America
Mon-Fri 8am-5pm CDT
Toll Free: 888-843-0254, FAX: 888-214-7430
4ebrands8797@stericycle.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12829790
Press release distributed by PRLog
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4e-brands-north-america-issues-nationwide-voluntary-recall-of-hand-sanitizer-due-to-potential-presence-of-undeclared-methanol-wood-alcohol-301091976.html
SOURCE 4e Brands North America
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich im Plus -- DAX schließt mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag mit positiven Tendenzen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte in die Gewinnzone wechseln. Der DAX tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. Die Märkte in Fernost gaben vor dem Wochenende nach.