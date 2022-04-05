4Front Ventures Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

PHOENIX, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

BTIG Global Cannabis Conference: April 6-7, 2022

Andrew Thut , 4Front's Chief Investment Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat for conference attendees on Wednesday, April 6 at 10:30am ET . Management will also host one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

, 4Front's Chief Investment Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat for conference attendees on at . Management will also host one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day. Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: April 20-21, 2022

Mr. Thut will participate in a panel discussion on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:30 AM ET.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one investor meeting, please contact 4Front's Investor Relations team at IR@4frontventures.com .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator who owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1,800 products, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated "Mission Dispensaries" and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit www.4frontventures.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4front-ventures-announces-upcoming-conference-participation-301517744.html

SOURCE 4Front