17.05.2022 22:49:00

4Front Ventures to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 23, 2022

PHOENIX, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 23, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an update on current business trends at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

4Front Ventures Corp. Logo (CNW Group/4Front Ventures Corp.)

Conference Call Details

DATE:

Monday, May 23, 2022

TIME:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

U.S./CANADA TOLL-FREE DIAL-IN:

1-888-664-6392

WEBCAST:

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at this link.

REPLAY:

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until June 6, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-888-390-0541

Replay entry code: 240284#

INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN ASSISTANCE:

Contact IR@4FrontVentures.com

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator who owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and over 1800 products, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4front-ventures-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-may-23-2022-301549614.html

SOURCE 4Front Ventures Corp.

