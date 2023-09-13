4iG secures NAGRA to launch new multi-network, super-aggregated entertainment service to rapidly transform Hungarian market

NAGRA integrates with 3SS, Sagemcom and XroadMedia to bring seamless content aggregation,

richer personalized entertainment experiences and new monetization opportunities to 4iG



Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA Sept. 13, 2023 NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of evolving content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced the leading Hungarian broadband and TV service provider 4iG, through its subsidiaries Vodafone Hungary, DIGI Hungary and Antenna Hungaria, selected NAGRA as its system integrator and solution partner to lead their migration to a feature-rich, next-generation multi-device TV service for its customers.

Leveraging both the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform and NAGRA Security Services Platform, the solution features technology partners, 3SS, Sagemcom and XroadMedia and allows for new monetization opportunities and richer, value-led propositions for 4iG by delivering personalized and advanced entertainment experiences for its current and future subscribers.

Vodafone Hungary, after having been successfully acquired by 4iG Group, became a member of a fast-growing ICT enterprise, that is in a phase of rapid transformation. NAGRA was a logical choice because as a next-gen IT and Telco provider, we needed a next generation TV platform solution, said Tamás Bányai, CEO of Vodafone Hungary. We will make our migration seamless as we improve our service offerings and user experience, while making our operation future proof.

The NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform supports linear TV, catch-up and nPVR for channels across all 4iG networks, including cable, IPTV, and OTT. The platform will enable 4iG to become a super aggregator across any combination of Live, SVOD, TVOD and, in the future, gaming, VR and other digital services.

The NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform and Security Services Platform will enable 4iG to secure multiple network types using a single content protection platform integrated with the 3SS 3Ready product platform to power all experiences across devices, customized to 4iG requirements. This will deliver an end-to-end secure service across TV and streaming devices. The combination of OpenTV dynamic UX and XroadMedias personalization engine will enable 4iG to efficiently curate and deliver personalized experiences across all content types.

The multi-vendor solution includes existing set-top boxes alongside the latest Android TV set-top boxes from Sagemcom. Additional device support is also provided for Smart TVs, FireTV, AppleTV and other major mobile consumer devices.

Despite the turbulence currently faced by our industry, service providers, like 4iG, are securing their vision and capitalizing on the opportunities afforded by super-aggregation and associated innovation to deliver value-rich propositions to their consumers, said Nancy Goldberg, Executive Vice President and CMO at NAGRA. 4iG sought a long-term industry partner they can trust, and we are proud that NAGRA is that partner and brings its expertise, partnerships and solutions that are already proven to help our customers navigate the rapidly changing entertainment ecosystem.

To learn more and experience the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform at IBC in Amsterdam (15th 18th September), schedule a meeting with one of our experts. Further detail about NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform can be found here.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

About 4iG Group

4iG Plc, a Hungarian majority-owned company based in Budapest, Hungary is the leading telecommunications and IT group in Hungary and the Western Balkans, and one of the leading companies in the knowledge-based, digital economy. The Budapest Stock Exchange listed company's fresh and innovative approach and its position as Hungary's leading IT systems integrator make the Group a leading residential and business service provider in the region's digital transformation. 4iG's dynamic expansion strategy has made it a dominant player in the Hungarian and Western Balkan telecoms markets. The Group is continuously expanding its services, expertise and portfolio to meet the changing needs and demands of the telecom and IT markets. The 4iG Group currently employs nearly 8,200 people. www.4iG.hu.

