4MOMS LAUNCHES NEWBORN SLEEP CLASS POWERED BY DREAM BABY SLEEP®

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep: it's both a precious resource and one of the biggest challenges for new parents in their baby's first weeks and months of life. To help educate and support new parents and their babies' sleep journeys, 4moms is launching its first-ever Newborn Sleep Class, developed in partnership with Carolynne J. Harvey, certified pediatric sleep coach, author, and founder of Dream Baby Sleep® .

Kicking off a newborn's sleep journey with tools and confidence

Designed for expectant and new parents with newborns zero to fifteen weeks old, the online, pre-recorded class is broken down into easy-to-watch lessons that will delve into sleep topics to help parents through those first few months. Viewing the course will teach new parents how to understand and help their baby achieve great sleep, covering topics such as:

Recognizing sleepy cues

Creating and maintaining a safe sleep environment

Strategies for calming a fussy baby

Mastering the witching hour

Resolving day and night confusion

Gently teaching your baby how to self soothe

Transitioning to the crib with ease

And so much more… all to help parents tailor their unique baby's sleep journey, build confidence and enjoy the newborn stage.

The course will also share tips and tricks for how to optimize sleep using the 4moms MamaRoo® Sleep Bassinet . The bassinet is a parent-activated sleep tool that integrates the proven motions of the MamaRoo® Multi-Motion Baby Swing, which has helped calm and soothe more than a million babies, into a safe, flat sleeping environment. The bassinet's gentle, natural swaying motions mimic a parent's movement to help their baby fall – and stay – asleep longer. It features five unique motions (car ride, wave, kangaroo, tree swing, and rock-a-bye), and five speed options. It also includes four, built-in white noises (rain, ocean, fan and a shush). Parents can easily control all of these functions via the 4moms app on their phone.

"I'm a firm believer that knowledge is power when it comes to newborns, and I'm so excited to partner with 4moms to help give parents the tools and support they need to confidently navigate their little one's sleep journey," said Carolynne Harvey. "Every baby is different when it comes to sleep, but they all have one thing in common: when a baby gets their best rest, parents do too – allowing them to be the best caregivers they can be."

4moms customers can access this evidence-based class at no cost beginning today with purchase of the MamaRoo4 Sleep Bassinet on 4moms.com . The class is also available for purchase for $49.99 on 4moms.com and will be available via an online portal for a period of five months from the first time accessing the course. In addition to the course, participants will also receive exclusive access to the 4moms Newborn Facebook private group – a peer group of like-minded parents who can support and nurture parents during their sleep journey, along with a 40% off discount to Dream Baby Sleep's Sleep Lab – a step-by-step class designed by Carolynne Harvey for parents of babies four months plus to get their best sleep.

About 4moms

4moms® has transformed the baby gear industry by leveraging technology and user-centered design to create dramatically better products, like the 4moms MamaRoo® Multi-Motion Baby Swing that replicates the bouncing and swaying motions parents make when soothing their babies, the 4moms Breeze® Playard that opens or closes in one simple step, the 4moms MamaRoo Sleep® Bassinet, which uses unique motions to help baby fall asleep and stay asleep longer, and the 4moms® Connect High Chair™, which uses magnetic technology to make meal time easier. The company, founded in 2005 and based in Pittsburgh, Penn, currently sells its products at buy buy BABY, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, walmart.com, select specialty retailers, 4moms.com and 58 countries across the world.

About Dream Baby Sleep

Carolynne J. Harvey founded Dream Baby Sleep in 2012 with the goal of enabling families of newborns to overcome the many challenges associated with achieving maximum sleep. A mom who "broke all the rules" when her daughter was an infant, Harvey seeks to educate and empower parents to take control of sleep in their homes. Harvey has been designated a safe sleep guardian by 501c3 First Candle and is an active member of the International Association of Child Sleep Consultants (IACSC). She is also the Author of Dream Baby Nights, an eBook series that demystifies sleep training, and the creator of the Sleep Lab baby & toddler sleep training class. For more information, visit DreamBabySleep.com.

