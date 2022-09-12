4moms Partners with Project Sweet Peas to Launch Nationwide "Nominate a NICU Nurse" Initiative

4moms Annual NICU program will invite parents and loved ones to nominate deserving NICU nurses who make a difference in their communities

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off National Neonatal Nurses Week and to honor NICU Awareness Month, 4moms, the makers of innovative baby gear, has partnered with Project Sweet Peas, a national non-profit that supports NICUs and NICU families, to recognize the amazing contributions of hard-working NICU nurses nationwide.

Beginning today, those whose lives have been touched by a NICU nurse can nominate them to become the first 4moms NICU Nurse of the Year. Co-workers, friends, or families of NICU babies they've cared for can nominate their favorite nurse at www.4moms.com/NICUnurse with a story about what makes them so special. 4moms and Project Sweet Peas will evaluate nominations based on several factors, including submission stories (the quality and passion of the nominators, accomplishments of the nurse, and the MamaRoo need at their hospital) and the number of times a nurse is nominated. The top nominated nurse will receive $4,000, a care package from 4moms and partner brands, and five brand new MamaRoo Multi-Motion Baby Swings for their hospital. The next ten runners-up will take home a swag box, along with five brand new MamaRoo Swings for each of their hospitals.

"This NICU Awareness Month, we are once again proud to partner with Project Sweet Peas, to recognize the amazing work done in NICUs nationwide," said Debbie Lee, CMO of 4moms. "For the past 5 years, 4moms Cares has acknowledged NICU Awareness Month by donating thousands of dollars' worth of MamaRoo Multi-Motion Baby Swings to NICUs. But since donations like that happen year-round through our 4moms Cares program, we wanted to shake things up this September by championing incredible NICU nurses."

To bring even more attention to the program, 4moms has teamed up with NICU parents, Starlyn and Bill Cafferata of Instagram's "@CaffSQuad." They partnered with 4moms Cares earlier this year to donate MamaRoos to their quadruplets' NICU, where they were cared for during Texas's "snowmaggedon" in 2021.

"Having four babies in the NICU was difficult to say the least, but we left each day knowing they'd be cared for and loved on by the hospital staff," said Starlyn. "Even when we were separated by an ice storm—our NICU nurses made sure we were able to interact with them multiple times a day. We'd have been lost without our nurses and love the idea 4moms came up with to give other NICU parents an opportunity to give back to the people that cared for their babies in the NICU."

Today, the MamaRoo is in over 600 hospitals across all 50 states. Doctors and nurses have found the natural bouncing and swaying motion to be a valuable tool for helping to safely contain and comfort these fragile patients when their families can't be there.

"We are so happy to once again partner with 4moms—this year to support and honor NICU nurses," said Corin Nava, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Project Sweet Peas. "The MamaRoo is a favorite with NICU nurses, and over the last six years, we've been able to donate hundreds of MamaRoo Swings to various NICU and PICU units. We're looking forward to helping even more nurses, babies, and families."

For more information on how to nominate a NICU nurse, please visit www.4moms.com/NICUnurse

About 4moms

4moms® has transformed the baby gear industry by leveraging technology and user-centered design to create dramatically better products, like the 4moms MamaRoo® Multi-Motion Baby Swing, the only baby swing that can tailor its movements to meet the many moods of babies, the 4moms Breeze® Playard that opens or closes in one simple step, the 4moms MamaRoo Sleep® Bassinet, which uses unique motions to help soothe baby so they fall asleep and stay asleep longer, and the 4moms Connect® High Chair, which uses magnetic technology to make meal time easier. The company, founded in 2005 and based Pittsburgh, Penn, currently sells its products at buy buy BABY, Amazon, Babylist, Best Buy, Target, select specialty retailers, 4moms.com and 58 countries across the world.

About Project Sweet Peas

Project Sweet Peas is a 501(c)3 national non-profit organization coordinated by volunteers, who through personal experience have become passionate about providing support to families of premature or sick infants and to those who have been affected by pregnancy and infant loss.

Project Sweet Peas acknowledges the importance of parental involvement in caregiving and decision-making in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and seeks to promote family-centered care (FCC) competencies in hospitals nationwide. Care packages, hospital events, peer-to-peer support, financial aid, educational materials, and other Project Sweet Peas services, support the cultural, spiritual, emotional, and financial needs of families as they endure life in the NICU.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4moms-partners-with-project-sweet-peas-to-launch-nationwide-nominate-a-nicu-nurse-initiative-301620945.html

SOURCE 4moms