4R Systems Presents its Retail Supply Chain Solutions Powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at NextPoint and Hosts the Blue Moon and Coors Brewery Tour

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4R Systems Inc., a leading provider of advanced analytics and machine learning retail solutions for supply chain merchandising, announced its sponsorship of NextPoint 2019 held October 20-23, 2019 at The Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora. NextPoint provides an exclusive annual event which offers retailers and solution providers an experience uncommon from other industry events and trade shows.

Mark Garland, Executive Vice President Sales, Marketing & Solutions, said, "It is hard to believe this will be our sixth year presenting at NextPoint. The last five years at NextPoint have provided excellent networking opportunities. We are looking forward to sharing how 4R positions retailers to earn more profit from their inventory with proven success stories."

NextPoint gives retail solution providers the opportunity to present to top retail executives in a boardroom setting. There, individual retailers can share their inventory challenges privately and confidentially. 4R Systems will present its suite of profit optimized inventory solutions during the event. 4R's solutions maximize retail profits by using artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics. These retail solutions empower retailers to maximize profit from their inventory by showing what products to carry, when to stock them, and in which store locations to stock them. Each of 4R's clients receive a tailored version of the solution to help solve specific challenges that are unique to their business.

4R is sponsoring the NextPoint tour through the Blue Moon and Coors Breweries. This is the largest single site brewery in the world with a rich history. The tour will start at Blue Moon, where participants can learn about the creativity and art behind the brewing process. Afterward, the tour will continue to Coors Brewery, providing an entertaining education behind these two great brewers.

Retailers can learn more about 4R's advanced analytics and machine learning solutions at NextPoint and at http://www.4rsystems.com.

About 4R Systems

4R Systems is a leading provider of cloud-based, prescriptive analytics solutions leveraging the latest machine learning and AI strategies that help retailers optimize their supply chain and merchandising decisions.

Our innovative SaaS solutions are dedicated to helping retailers improve strategic decisions across the key functional areas of demand planning, omni-channel replenishment, assortment optimization, product markdown and seasonal allocation planning. Our holistic modeling learns your consumer demand including price elasticity, seasonality, localized demand variation, promotion lifts and substitutability, while allowing you to control the amount of risk.

Whether you are a traditional or pure e-commerce retailer our benefit driven methodology provides a flexible framework of exception-based management and scenario planning to meet the needs of a competitive landscape. Call (610) 644-1234 or visit http://www.4rsystems.com.

