4Rent.ca simplifies apartment hunting with new Facebook Marketplace partnership

VAUGHAN, ON, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - A new online partnership between 4Rent.ca and Facebook Marketplace Integration now makes it easier for prospective tenants to navigate the rental scene and connect with landlords and property managers.

4Rent.ca currently has more than 2,000 properties listed on its website, and offers a successful outreach campaign that combines print, web and social media. By partnering with Facebook Marketplace integration, 4Rent.ca allows anyone looking for a rental property to benefit from features that include:

The ability to showcase multi-unit listings available in the same building.

Direct messaging between renters and potential landlords and property managers using Facebook.

A comprehensive filter system allowing tenants to search for properties based on their specific rental needs.

Prospective tenants, who can search for rentals in major cities across the country, will be able to connect with property managers or rental agents after completing a short, online contact form.

"This partnership is going to enable Canadians to discover our property listings in a native environment; where they are already connecting with friends and family," says Leo Racioppo, president and CEO of Media Classified Corporation. "Given the current challenges in the Canadian rental markets, both landlords and renters need more ways of finding an opportunity to navigate the noise."

About Media Classified Corporation: Media Classified Corporation (MCC) is a six-time award winning print and digital publishing company that produces 27 niche magazines covering employment, education, rentals, automotive, real estate, and the health industry. In addition, Media Classified Corporation distributes hundreds of other niche publications across major Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta cities, totalling 20 million free magazines a year. MCC is also the host and founder of the quarterly held Career Fair Canada event which attracts more than 50,000 education and job seekers annually.

