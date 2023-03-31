|
5/2023·Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Company announcement no. 5 / 2023
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 31 March 2023
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs”) granted under the terms of a long-term incentive program (the "LTIP") in accordance with Trifork's Remuneration Policy.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jørn Larsen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Automatic vesting of 11,405 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 11,405 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|11,405
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume — Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 March 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Kristian Wulf-Andersen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CFO
|b)
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Automatic vesting of 7,621 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 7,621 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|7,621
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume — Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 March 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact
Investors
Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations
kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 1256
Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317
Media
Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494
About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in
collaboration with its customers. The company has 1,062 employees across 66 business units
and offices in 14 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas:
Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart
Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork
continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the
startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with
329,000 subscribers and more than 40 million views on YouTube as per end 2022.
