5/2023·Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 5 / 2023

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 31 March 2023

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs”) granted under the terms of a long-term incentive program (the "LTIP") in accordance with Trifork's Remuneration Policy.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jørn Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code Shares























ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Automatic vesting of 11,405 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 11,405 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 11,405 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume — Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 31 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kristian Wulf-Andersen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code Shares























ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Automatic vesting of 7,621 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 7,621 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 7,621 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume — Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 31 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





For further information, please contact

Investors

Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations

kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 1256

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Head of Press

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

