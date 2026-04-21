Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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21.04.2026 23:18:00
5 AI Cloud Stocks That Will Make Investors a Fortune Over the Long Run
Nobody knows what the long-term profitability picture of artificial intelligence (AI) will look like. While access to the software will likely be usage- or subscription-based, how successful or profitable these business models will be is anyone's guess. However, there is one thing every generative AI company has in common: They will need to host their training and inference workloads somewhere. While several companies are progressing to running more AI workloads on-device, many will still need to utilize massive computing power via the cloud.This makes cloud computing providers a solid investment option, as they will benefit over the long term through usage-based workloads. I've got five investment picks that are thriving in the cloud computing space, and that would make for incredible options to add to your portfolio right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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