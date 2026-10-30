30.10.2026 17:09:00

5 AI Stocks Set to Win Big From Anthropic's Spending Spree

Anthropic filed its highly anticipated S-1 prospectus on Oct. 26, and that document revealed five AI companies that are set to benefit most from its infrastructure spending spree: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), and Nvidia  (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Here's how these companies -- and their stocks -- are set to benefit.

Alphabet looks like the biggest winner from Anthropic's enormous demand for compute. It has racked up considerable non-cancellable commitments from the AI lab. Anthropic has agreed to spend at least $114.5 billion with Alphabet's Google Cloud for cloud computing services running from April 2026 to July 2033, and it will pay for that capacity regardless of its actual usage.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:11 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08:42 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44
07:50 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
31.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
31.10.26 KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen