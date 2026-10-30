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30.10.2026 17:09:00
5 AI Stocks Set to Win Big From Anthropic's Spending Spree
Anthropic filed its highly anticipated S-1 prospectus on Oct. 26, and that document revealed five AI companies that are set to benefit most from its infrastructure spending spree: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).
Here's how these companies -- and their stocks -- are set to benefit.
Alphabet looks like the biggest winner from Anthropic's enormous demand for compute. It has racked up considerable non-cancellable commitments from the AI lab. Anthropic has agreed to spend at least $114.5 billion with Alphabet's Google Cloud for cloud computing services running from April 2026 to July 2033, and it will pay for that capacity regardless of its actual usage.
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