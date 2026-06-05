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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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05.06.2026 11:21:00
5 AI Stocks to Own for the Inference Age
While the first phase of the AI megatrend was dominated by large language model (LLM) training, the second phase is all about inference and agentic AI. This is a major shift in the AI landscape, and with it will come new opportunities.Let's look at five AI stocks that will benefit from the rising use of AI inference.The leader of AI infrastructure, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), has dominated the market for LLM training. However, it is also well-positioned for the shift to inference. Its "acquisition" of Groq brought with it language processing units (LPUs) developed for inference, which it has incorporated into its CUDA software platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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