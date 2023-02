5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence is getting a lot of attention in 2023, but a lot of the coverage is more hype than substance. Behind the scenes, there is a lot of value being created, but it may not be in the areas you think. Chips, cloud services, and security are great ways to invest in AI "picks and shovels," which Travis Hoium highlights in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 15, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 21, 2023.