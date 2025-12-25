NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
25.12.2025 09:51:00
5 Beloved Stocks on Wall Street I'd Sell Right Now
One week from today, we'll be ringing in a new year -- and investors are likely to be smiling from ear to ear. As of the closing bell on Dec. 19, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite had, respectively, climbed by 14%, 16%, and 20% year-to-date.Although the stock market's major indexes have an unblemished track record of rising over multidecade periods, history has shown that equities rarely, if ever, climb at a parabolic rate or advance in a straight line. In other words, when things seem too good to be true on Wall Street, they often are.We're about to enter 2026 with the second priciest stock market dating back to January 1871 -- and stock valuations aren't the only headwinds investors will have to contend with in the new year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!