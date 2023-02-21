5 Best Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Value stocks are poised for another strong year. The core reason is that companies with stable free cash flows, strong balance sheets, and an established competitive moat are better equipped to handle an economic downturn than businesses focused on growth at all costs.Which value stocks are the most attractive buys right now? While there are dozens of tantalizing candidates, these five undervalued names stand apart from the crowd. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading