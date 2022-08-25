|
25.08.2022 15:02:00
5 Billion More Reasons to Love GM Stock
Late last week, General Motors (NYSE: GM) announced that it would start returning cash to shareholders for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020. GM's board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, with the first payment scheduled for next month. More significantly, it topped up the company's dormant share repurchase authorization to $5 billion.Despite maintaining a strong earnings outlook for 2022, GM stock has struggled this year. By resuming share repurchases in a meaningful way, General Motors will be able to capitalize on volatility in its share price to unlock even more upside for long-term investors. Let's take a look.In April 2020, General Motors suspended its dividend and its share repurchase program to conserve cash. The company had little choice, as it burned through $9.9 billion of cash in the first half of 2020 due to pandemic-related factory shutdowns and massive working capital headwinds.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
