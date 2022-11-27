5 Billion Reasons Coinbase is Misunderstood -- and Looks Like a Value Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The crypto industry has been devastated by the collapse of multiple major trading platforms in recent weeks, a story of mismanagement and fraud. Yet blockchain-based innovations continue to advance, and its potential remains strong. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has emerged as a stable, strong leader. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Travis Hoium makes the case to Jason Hall that it's actually a value stock, with billions in cash and a business that's built to thrive in the crypto future. *Stock prices used were the morning prices of Nov. 21, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 27, 2022.