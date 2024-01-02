|
02.01.2024 12:07:00
5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market and More in 2024 -- And Why a Few Will Probably Be Wrong
To be clear, nobody has a crystal ball that can predict what the stock market, economy, or housing market will do over any given period. Virtually no experts would have predicted 8% mortgage rates, prominent bank failures, or a 54% gain in the Nasdaq in 2023 -- but they happened.With that in mind, each year I like to make some bold predictions of my own. This year, I think the stock market, inflation, real estate market, and more could look significantly different than most experts predict by the end of the year. In no particular order, here are five things that I think could happen in 2024, and why.After a dismal 2022, 2023 was a very strong year for the stock market. The S&P 500 generated a total return of 26%, and the Nasdaq delivered a stellar 54% return for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
