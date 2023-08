5 Bright Green Flags From Disney's Latest Report to Investors

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has been a major disappointment for investors thanks to factors outside and within the company's control. Over the past 10 years, Disney stock has produced a 56% return compared to 187% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and 220% for the S&P 500. The underperformance may come as a surprise given that some of Disney's greatest box office hits, including Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, were released during this period. And in terms of box office revenue, 2012 to 2019 marked the heyday for the Marvel and Star Wars franchises.But the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on park attendance, paired with a shift in expectations for streaming companies from subscriber growth to profit, drove Disney stock to close at an eight-year low of $84.17 on Dec. 28, 2022, erasing all of the gains that came from the initial embrace of Disney+.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel