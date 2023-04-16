|
16.04.2023 13:30:00
5 Burning Questions for Verizon
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) has fallen so far into value territory that it's easy to argue that investors think its future is getting murkier. Competition is fierce and the debt load is high. Travis Hoium highlights the five questions management needs to answer, including whether or not the dividend is -- or should be -- safe long-term. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 11, 2023. The video was published on April 16, 2023.Continue reading
