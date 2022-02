5 Charts That Show Roblox's Metaverse Success Is Very Real

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There is a lot of talk these days about the metaverse -- a term that has been defined in several ways. In general, though, it references a persistent digital space where users can be immersed in a virtual or augmented reality. And although the idea may be new to investors, one company has a huge head start on building part of the metaverse.Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been offering a platform that brings millions of people together in a virtual space since its founding in 2004. The platform is different from many others because it is free to play, and relies on games created by a community of developers, as well as purchases of Robux, its platform-specific virtual currency. The company has put up impressive financial results since its March 2021 initial public offering. But there are operational metrics that highlight just how strong a position the company is in.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading