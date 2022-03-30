5 Charts That Show Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Is a No-Brainer Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Are you looking for a safe investment that you can just buy and forget? One stock that will definitely tick off many check marks for you is Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). The healthcare giant is worth close to $160 billion, has a proven track record, pays a high dividend, and continues to find ways to grow.But rather than simply telling you all the reasons why it's an easy investment to justify holding in your portfolio, I can also show you through the following five charts:Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading