5 Charts That Suggest We're Witnessing an Epic Bear Market Rally

In case you haven't noticed, the bulls are once again running wild on Wall Street. Following a difficult 2022 that saw the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), enter bear markets and respectively shed 9%, 19%, and 33% of their value by years' end, all three indexes have bounced back significantly since touching their 2022 bear market lows.Although some investors believe that a new bull market doesn't take shape until the major indexes eclipse their old highs, a more commonly accepted definition, which states that a bull market begins when an index has rebounded 20%+ following a decline of at least 20%, suggests we're well into a new bull market for the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.Image source: Getty Images.