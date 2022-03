5 Cloud Computing Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cloud computing is a transformational technology that helps companies move their operations online, whether they're analyzing data or building machine learning models. It makes collaboration possible among teams that are working in different locations, connecting organizations across borders like never before. The industry continues to broaden as companies innovate and find new ways to apply the technology, which is driving growth forward. Estimates suggest the cloud computing market could be worth $483 billion in 2022 and could triple by 2030 to over $1.5 trillion. That's a significant opportunity for these five companies that offer cloud services to their customers. Here's why their stocks are a buy right now .Continue reading