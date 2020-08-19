5 Common Mistakes When Wearing a Mask (And How to Fix Them)

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whatever your feeling is towards masks, they are a crucial part of our "new normal". Wherever we go, whatever we do, wearing a mask will likely be mandatory, but also one of the very best ways to protect against COVID-19. More than 30 states have enacted mask requirements in recent weeks, so like it or not, they are not going away anytime soon. Recently, Personal Health and Safety Expert, Dr. Mary Clifton, teamed with YourUpdateTV to discuss common mask mistakes and how to fix them.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/guP-BLm02Gg

Although the mask has become the star accessory of 2020, and as common as wallets, keys and cell phones, there are still common mistakes people make when wearing a mask.

Top mask related mistakes include:

1) Wearing a mask or face cover that isn't effective

2) Not fully covering nose and mouth

3) Wearing a mask longer than it's intended use

4) Not cleaning or properly storing the mask

5) Touching the mask while wearing it

While it's important to make sure you are wearing your mask correctly, it's clear that not all masks are created equal. When looking for a mask that's right for you, there are a number of things to consider, including effectiveness, fit and comfort level.

