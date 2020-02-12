5 Digital Strategies B2B Tech Companies Should Use To Generate More Leads In 2020, According to Digital Silk

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The B2B tech landscape continues to grow with 44% of businesses planning to spend more on tech in 2020. Some of the most prominent and sought-after B2B tech products include Software as a Service (SaaS), hardware technology and software services.

Research shows that the reasons why businesses invest in tech are to replace end of life hardware (62%), to refresh cycles (52%), business growth (52%), to support end-user needs (47%), to meet project needs (46%), to leverage new tech features (31%) and for software compatibility (30%).

These inform the buyers' research processes and purchasing behavior. As such, they also shape some of the most successful lead generation strategies, from the choice of channels to marketing content creation.

Digital Silk has identified the most effective digital strategies in B2B tech that generate more leads for 2020:

1. Thought leadership content created by industry experts

96% of tech B2B buyers want content from industry thought leaders. Findings also show that 47% of B2B companies viewed three to five pieces of content before reaching out to a sales representative.

B2B tech companies can use content to help generate interest in products or services, attracting new leads into the sales pipeline. The most effective types of content that establish a company as a thought leader are case studies, demo videos, product descriptions, tutorials and client testimonials.

2. Gamification of landing pages

70% of marketers claim that interactive content is a successful tool for converting users to customers. Gamification is an especially successful lead generation tactic for B2B businesses offering affordable to moderately priced tech solutions, specifically platform subscriptions in highly competitive environments.

Businesses can introduce gamification to a digital B2B lead generation strategy by incorporating quizzes, assessments, calculators, solution builders or visual tours of products or services.

3. Cultivating a positive brand reputation

A positive brand reputation influences 39% of B2B purchase decisions, whereas the price influences 27% of decisions. Research also suggests B2B buyers' primary concern is vitality and longevity of brands whose products or services they buy.

A strong B2B brand shortens the sales cycle, lowers price increase sensitivity, creates loyal customers and drives more valuable leads.

Some brand and credibility building tactics to foster trust among customers in 2020 are providing consistent, valuable and relevant content to B2B tech buyers, working on user engagement through live support or chatbots and hosting live video events that target leads' pain points and explain the company's services in detail.

4. LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the most effective lead generation platform for 66% of B2B companies. Over half of B2B buyers are using LinkedIn to make buying decisions. LinkedIn is a source of qualified leads for tech businesses because it attracts companies, decision-makers, B2B marketers and executives who are looking for insights, solutions and business partners.

Some LinkedIn lead generation tactics include personal branding, advertising, sales outreach personalization and relationship building.

5. Mobile marketing

70% of B2B search queries will be made on mobile in 2020.

In 2020, mobile marketing automation will help tech companies provide highly personalized services to B2B clients, mobile ad spend will rise to $165 before the end of the year and location-based targeting will become better adjusted on mobile ad platforms.

For organizations to capitalize on this shift, they can optimize their website, downloadable resources, videos, email campaigns and more for mobile.

___

To design highly effective digital lead generation strategies in 2020, B2B tech companies are employing new digital tactics and adapting to the demands of B2B tech buyers.

Digital Silk is a team of experts dedicated to helping brands capitalize on the latest trends in digital marketing such as content marketing, social media marketing, PPC and more.

___

About Digital Silk: Digital Silk is a creative digital agency focused on growing brands online.

