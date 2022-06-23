5 Dividend Kings to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Various factors like inflation and the potential for a recession have led the S&P 500 index to drop 21.6% from its all-time high set at the start of this year. This precipitous drop erased over $10 trillion of wealth from U.S. financial markets.For dividend growth investors the market drop hasn't been as severe and they can sleep better at night knowing that their passive income will almost certainly grow, regardless of what happens in the market. This is especially true for those who are invested in dividend growth stocks that have earned the title Dividend King. These are stocks that have boosted their dividends paid to shareholders annually for at least 50 consecutive years.If you are seeking to grow your passive income and wealth over the long haul, you might want to take a closer look at any of these five Dividend Kings that look like great buys at the moment.