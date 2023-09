5 Dividend Stocks I Love Right Now

Interest rates are up, and that's had a big impact on a lot of stocks, including dividend stocks. In this video, Travis Hoium highlights five dividend stocks that have high yields that could be able to weather the high interest rate environment well.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Aug. 28, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 30, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel