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21.03.2026 14:14:00

5 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now (Even With Everything That's Going On)

The stock market is certainly taking investors on a roller-coaster ride. However, there are some excellent dividend stocks I own in my portfolio that still allow me to sleep soundly at night. In this video, I'll discuss Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and three more.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 20, 2026. The video was published on March 21, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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