|
23.03.2024 12:15:00
5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Buy Now for a Potential Lifetime of Income
The S&P 500's dividend yield is currently around 1.4%, which isn't very attractive if you desire to collect passive income. However, many stocks offer much higher yields, with several presently paying dividends yielding 5% or more. Here are five stocks with payouts above that level that should generate income for their investors for years to come.Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) yields 5.3% these days. Even better, the real estate investment trust (REIT) pays a monthly dividend. Those two characteristics make it great for those seeking to collect passive income.The REIT supports that dividend with a portfolio of income-producing retail properties. It focuses on owning properties net leased or ground leased to financially strong national and super-regional retailers resistant to disruption from e-commerce. It therefore collects very durable and stable rental income. It pays out about 75% of that income in dividends and uses the rest to help fund new acquisitions. Its steadily expanding portfolio has supplied it with the rising income to grow its dividend at a 6.1% annual rate over the last decade. With a strong balance sheet and long growth runway, Agree Realty should be able to continue increasing its dividend in the years ahead. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!