5 Dividend Stocks You Should Buy Right Now

Dividend stocks are getting more attractive as yields rise and the market finds flaws in even the best businesses. For investors willing to ride out the economic storms, there are some great opportunities.In this video, Travis Hoium covers five dividend stocks that could crush the market long term.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 20, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 20, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel