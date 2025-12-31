Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
31.12.2025 18:35:00
5 Dow Jones Stocks Fell Over 10% in 2025. Here's Why They Are All Contrarian Buys for 2026.
While momentum investors look for stocks that are in favor and rising in price, contrarian investors don't mind buying stocks that are falling in price if the fundamentals are sound.Despite a more than 14% year-to-date gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average as of market close on Dec. 26, there are five Dow stocks that are down 10% or more in 2025: Home Depot (NYSE: HD), Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Nike (NYSE: NKE), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH).Here's why all five stocks could be great buys for value investors in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
