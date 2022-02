5 Eye Opening Charts That Show Why Rental Real Estate Is a Smart Investment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rental real estate has long been proven one of the best ways to build wealth through real estate. Residential rental real estate, in particular, is an appealing asset class because it provides housing -- an essential service that will never become obsolete -- with the added benefit of real estate appreciation and tax deductions to boot.But don't take my word for it. In the five eye-opening charts below, I'll show you the power of rental real estate as a key wealth builder, and you'll quickly see why rental real estate is a smart investment move.Hedging against inflation is an important part of growing a lasting portfolio. After all, a 7% return on investment (ROI) is rendered obsolete if inflation is at 7% or above. The key is finding an investment that stands the test of time, growing consistently above the inflation rate on average. Rental real estate does just that.Continue reading