5 Factors That Led to Meta Platforms First Revenue Decline

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It wasn't all too surprising when Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) reported a year-over-year decline in revenue in the second quarter. The results were foreshadowed by weak results from its peers in social media, and analysts expected revenue to come in roughly flat, compared to the year-ago period.There are a lot of factors negatively impacting Meta's revenue right now. Some will stick around for awhile; others will dissipate quickly. Here are five big ones for investors to know.We're in the midst of global economic uncertainty. Rising inflation has affected food, gasoline, and other essentials and has left many households with less money to spend for discretionary purchases.Continue reading