29.01.2024 11:21:00
5 Great Investments to Buy in February
The year is off to a running start. The S&P 500 index is up by 3.1% so far, checking the last box needed to declare a bull market starting in October 2022. History says that these bull runs tend to last for a couple of years, and the gains before the next (inevitable) bear market should run much higher than this strong start.So it's high time to look around Wall Street and find some great buying opportunities at this auspicious moment. Read on to see why five Motley Fool contributors think Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI), and the brand-new Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stand out as excellent investments right now.Daniel Foelber (Tesla): After a year of price cuts and margin compression, Tesla investors were hoping for a turnaround in 2024. That's not what they got on the company's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call, which included muted guidance for the year on top of an overall weak quarter.
