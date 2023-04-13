|
13.04.2023 12:43:00
5 Great Stocks With More Than 3% Dividend Yields
With the markets continuing to exhibit volatility, it's understandable that investors will want the surety of dividends to provide consistent income. With this in mind, let's take a look at why Watsco (NYSE: WSO), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), UPS (NYSE: UPS), and the iShares U.S Infrastructure ETF (NYSEMKT: IFRA) are worth buying for income-seeking investors. The hearing, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) parts distributor has been an incredible success story over the last few decades. It demonstrates that you don't have to invest in blue-sky technology stocks to get rich. It is the leading player in a highly fragmented market, and its "buy and build" business model involves ongoing acquisition-led expansion into new geographies. Watsco buys small distributors and expands their margins by integrating them into its network. With an installed base of 115 million HVAC units in the U.S. Watsco has plenty of long-term growth prospects from distributing equipment and parts to service that equipment. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.